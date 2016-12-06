See All Rheumatologists in Nevada, MO
Dr. Shashank Radadiya, MD

Rheumatology
2.8 (14)
Map Pin Small Nevada, MO
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shashank Radadiya, MD

Dr. Shashank Radadiya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nevada, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha, Anderson County Hospital, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Girard Medical Center, Nevada Regional Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and Ray County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Radadiya works at NRMC Professional Practice Clinic in Nevada, MO with other offices in Girard, KS, Kansas City, KS and Garnett, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Radadiya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Regional Medical Center
    800 S Ash St, Nevada, MO 64772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 448-2121
  2. 2
    St. John's Medical Group
    307 N Hospital Dr Ste 5, Girard, KS 66743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 724-4659
  3. 3
    Office
    5701 State Ave Ste 100, Kansas City, KS 66102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 287-7800
  4. 4
    Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists
    421 S Maple St, Garnett, KS 66032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 204-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Amberwell Hiawatha
  • Anderson County Hospital
  • Cameron Regional Medical Center
  • Girard Medical Center
  • Nevada Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Medical Center
  • Ray County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 06, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr. Radadiya for several years. His care in managing my autoimmune disease has given me a much better quality of life! He is the BEST rheumatologist in the Kansas City area!! He is very caring, very intelligent and has a great bedside manor. He truly cares about his patients and it shows! I have sent several people that I care about to him and they all love him as well!
    Sherrie Rickel in Liberty, MO — Dec 06, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shashank Radadiya, MD
    About Dr. Shashank Radadiya, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306887161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shashank Radadiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radadiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radadiya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radadiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radadiya has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radadiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Radadiya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radadiya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radadiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radadiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

