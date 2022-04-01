Overview of Dr. Shashi Alloju, MD

Dr. Shashi Alloju, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.



Dr. Alloju works at EyeHealth Texas in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.