Dr. Shashi Dharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Shashi Dharma, MD
Dr. Shashi Dharma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Dr. Dharma's Office Locations
Advanced Endoscopy Consultants Pllc6500 Sierra Dr Ste 170, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 331-1590
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shashi Dharma, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1558378307
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Ophthalmology
