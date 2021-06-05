Overview of Dr. Shashi Dharma, MD

Dr. Shashi Dharma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.



Dr. Dharma works at MAHENDRA MAHATMA, M.D., P.A. in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.