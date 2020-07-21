Dr. Shashi Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashi Goel, MD
Overview of Dr. Shashi Goel, MD
Dr. Shashi Goel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Goel works at
Dr. Goel's Office Locations
Shashi Jain Goel MD PC Inc.2040 W Bethany Home Rd Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 242-7500
Quick Visit Urgent Care1930 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Directions (602) 850-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think she is great. She listens to me and makes me feel special. She's kinda like a good friend. And she knows her stuff.
About Dr. Shashi Goel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1164421426
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.