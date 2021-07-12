Overview of Dr. Shashi Husain, MD

Dr. Shashi Husain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Aims New Delhi University and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.



Dr. Husain works at Tulsa Neurology/Headache Clin in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Tension Headache and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.