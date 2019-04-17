Overview

Dr. Shashi Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at DEPT. OF RADIATION ONCOLOGY in Clairton, PA with other offices in West Mifflin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.