Dr. Shashi Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashi Mittal, MD
Overview
Dr. Shashi Mittal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University Hospital|St Mary Nazareth Hospital Center
Dr. Mittal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellmed Cardiology7622 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-7840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mittal?
I have been very pleased with having Dr Mittal as my primary doctor. She stays on top of things and always answers my questions (with explainations if needed). She is very pleasant, and considers how I feel about any medical decisions (meds, tests, etc).
About Dr. Shashi Mittal, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1104883255
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital|St Mary Nazareth Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mittal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.