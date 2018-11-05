Overview of Dr. Shashi Patel, MD

Dr. Shashi Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at VXL MEDICAL CARE in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.