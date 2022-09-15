Dr. Shashi Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashi Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shashi Reddy, MD
Dr. Shashi Reddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Simi San Fernando Valley Urology Associates2925 Sycamore Dr Ste 103, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 254-3736Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Simi San Fernando Valley Urology Associates2100 Lynn Rd Ste 250, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3709Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- One Health
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
My husband is a patient of Doctor Reddy. I continue to be impressed by his care while dealing with prostate cancer. He communicates very well and the treatment of his condition is very thorough. Dr. Reddy discusses all the treatment options available.
About Dr. Shashi Reddy, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1588632335
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical Center Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.