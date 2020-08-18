Overview

Dr. Shashi Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Reedley, Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Shashi K Sharma Md Inc in Visalia, CA with other offices in Tulare, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.