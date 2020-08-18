Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shashi Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Shashi Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Reedley, Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.
Locations
Shashi K Sharma Md Inc100 Willow Plz Ste 208, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 625-4278
Central County One Stop810 N Cherry St, Tulare, CA 93274 Directions (559) 625-4278
Adventist Health - Tulare869 N Cherry St, Tulare, CA 93274 Directions (559) 688-0821
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Reedley
- Adventist Health Tulare
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shashi Sharma, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1356487656
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
