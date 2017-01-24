Overview

Dr. Shashi Sood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Sood works at Shashi .t Sood M.d. Inc. in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.