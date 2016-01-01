Dr. Shashi Srinivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashi Srinivasan, MD is a Dermatologist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Salem Hospital.
Dermatology Clinic, Salem, OR2441 Grear St Ne, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 364-3321Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Salem Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- 1992755813
