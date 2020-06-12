Dr. Shashidhar Divakaruni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Divakaruni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashidhar Divakaruni, MD
Dr. Shashidhar Divakaruni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Pinnacle Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Cardiac Care Consultants PC1730 45th St, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-9677
Cardiology Associates of Nw. Indiana PC10010 Donald S Powers Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-4200
Pinnacle Hospital9301 Connecticut Dr, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 836-9677
Modern Vascular and Vein Center LLC8127 Merrillville Rd Ste 1, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 934-4270
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
BETWEEN DR. S. DIVAKARUNI AND HIS WIFE DR. A. DIVAKARUNI , THEY ARE THE BEST . THEY BOTH HAVE SAVED MY LIFE . WOULD NOT SEE ANY OTHER CARDIAC DOCTORS .
- Cardiology
- English
- 1902936578
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
