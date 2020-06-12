Overview

Dr. Shashidhar Divakaruni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Pinnacle Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Divakaruni works at Cardiac Care Consultants in Munster, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN and Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.