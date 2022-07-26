Overview of Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD

Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, University Hospital - University of Michigan and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Kusuma works at Suria Plastic Surgery in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.