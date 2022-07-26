Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kusuma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD
Overview of Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD
Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, University Hospital - University of Michigan and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Kusuma's Office Locations
Suria Plastic Surgery205 SW 84th Ave Ste 205, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 472-8355
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kusuma?
Dr. Kusuma is the best doctor I have ever had (and as a two time cancer survivor, I have had many). His compassion is only surpassed by his skill. He is a humble miracle worker. Half of my nose was removed during MOHS due to Basel Cell Carcinoma. As an actress and model, I never thought I would work again. Dr. Kusuma did the impossible and made me whole. To the point that I am back to being on screen. Dr. Kusuma has also surrounded himself with a staff that goes above and beyond. Everyone at his office are people you would want to have over for Thanksgiving dinner. I am eternally grateful to this man and his team.
About Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1598770430
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Emory U Atlanta
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kusuma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kusuma accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kusuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kusuma speaks Spanish and Telugu.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusuma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusuma.
