Dr. Shashikant Lele, MD

Oncology
4.0 (38)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shashikant Lele, MD

Dr. Shashikant Lele, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Lele works at Surgical Associates Diagnostics Pllc in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lele's Office Locations

    Surgical Associates Diagnostics Pllc
    3041 Orchard Park Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 674-3104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr. Lele is kind and a very good listener. Always takes time to answer my questions and works with you. He is the best in his field. I will always recommend him highly. He saved my life more than once. I am extremely grateful he is my Doctor.
    Beth — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Shashikant Lele, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053319681
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shashikant Lele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lele has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lele works at Surgical Associates Diagnostics Pllc in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lele’s profile.

    Dr. Lele has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lele.

