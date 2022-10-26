Dr. Shashikant Lele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashikant Lele, MD
Overview of Dr. Shashikant Lele, MD
Dr. Shashikant Lele, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lele's Office Locations
Surgical Associates Diagnostics Pllc3041 Orchard Park Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 674-3104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lele is kind and a very good listener. Always takes time to answer my questions and works with you. He is the best in his field. I will always recommend him highly. He saved my life more than once. I am extremely grateful he is my Doctor.
About Dr. Shashikant Lele, MD
- Oncology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lele has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lele has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lele.
