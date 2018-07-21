Dr. Shashin Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashin Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shashin Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1501 N Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 821-2828
Lvpg Ophthalmology - Palmer Township3701 Corriere Rd Ste 17, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 821-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just had surgery by Dr. Shah. Nicest guy you’d ever meet! I feel that I was treated with great respect and the surgery I had really seems to have helped my reflux!
About Dr. Shashin Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati
- 1396944096
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Albany Med Coll
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
