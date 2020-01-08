Dr. Shashirekha Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashirekha Shetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shashirekha Shetty, MD
Dr. Shashirekha Shetty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Shetty's Office Locations
Family Medicine Specialists PC100 Covey Dr Ste 310, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 203-8750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shetty and team are so sweet and very knowledgeable. They really care about your kids. I highly recommended.
About Dr. Shashirekha Shetty, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1760484414
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Mysore Medical College
Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shetty speaks Hindi and Kannada.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.