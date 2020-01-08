Overview of Dr. Shashirekha Shetty, MD

Dr. Shashirekha Shetty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Shetty works at Franklin Pediatric Clinic in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.