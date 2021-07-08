See All Family Doctors in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Shathabish Kariyanna, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shathabish Kariyanna, MD

Dr. Shathabish Kariyanna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. 

Dr. Kariyanna works at Michigan Headache and Neurological Institute in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kariyanna's Office Locations

    Michigan Headache & Neurological Institute (MHNI)
    3120 Professional Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 677-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Chronic Neck Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Chronic Neck Pain

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Chronic Neck Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Blood Allergy Testing
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nerve Blocks
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Potassium Deficiency
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Spondylosis
Tension Headache
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 08, 2021
    Very helpful, thorough and took as much time as I needed for questions
    — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Shathabish Kariyanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346683869
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shathabish Kariyanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kariyanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kariyanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kariyanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kariyanna works at Michigan Headache and Neurological Institute in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kariyanna’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kariyanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kariyanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kariyanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kariyanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

