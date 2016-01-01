Overview of Dr. Shaukat Ali, MD

Dr. Shaukat Ali, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital, Marshall County Hospital and Trigg County Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Western Kentucky Kidney Specialists in Paducah, KY with other offices in Metropolis, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.