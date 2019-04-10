See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Shaukat Damji, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (16)
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shaukat Damji, MD

Dr. Shaukat Damji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nairobi, College Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Damji works at Las Vegas Medical Group - Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Damji's Office Locations

    Las Vegas Medical Group - Summerlin Primary Care
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89144
    Primary Care Location
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 430, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg and Foot Ulcers
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 10, 2019
    Dr. Damji is without qualification the best Personal Care Physician I ever had. Dr. Damji practices custommized patient care and I can attest to that completely. On my first visit to Dr. Damji, he spent over 30 minutes talking to me to get an understanding of my health history, my lifestyle, and my concerns. He did not rely on a form with check marks. He is a doctor who pursues root causes of a problem; he does not just treat symptoms with pills.
    Damian FitzRoy in North Las Vegas — Apr 10, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Shaukat Damji, MD
    About Dr. Shaukat Damji, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Swahili
    • 1063475770
    Education & Certifications

    • Veterans Affairs Hospital
    • Kenyatta National Hospital
    • University Of Nairobi, College Of Health Sciences
    • UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
