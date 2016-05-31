Dr. Iftikhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaukat Iftikhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaukat Iftikhar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Iftikhar works at
Locations
Deaconess Clinic421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 450-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iftikhar?
Dr. Iftikhar displayed the knowledgeable expertise to diagnose and treat husband during sudden critical illness while we were in Evansville. He was a concerned physician.
About Dr. Shaukat Iftikhar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Panjabi
- 1184606022
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Mc
- Columbus Cabrini Mc
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
