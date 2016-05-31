Overview

Dr. Shaukat Iftikhar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Iftikhar works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Anemia and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.