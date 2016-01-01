Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaukat Rashid, MD
Overview of Dr. Shaukat Rashid, MD
Dr. Shaukat Rashid, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations
Vascular Center Physicians At Regency LLC7007 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-3246
- 2 725 S Shoop Ave Ste 104, Wauseon, OH 43567 Directions (419) 874-3246
Rise Medical Group LLC960 W Wooster St Ste 107, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 874-3246
U S Renal Care Bowling Green1037 Conneaut Ave Ste 101, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 353-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Shaukat Rashid, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1437201795
Education & Certifications
- ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more.
