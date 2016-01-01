Overview of Dr. Shaukat Rashid, MD

Dr. Shaukat Rashid, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Rashid works at Vascular Center Physicians At Regency LLC in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Wauseon, OH and Bowling Green, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.