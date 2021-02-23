Dr. Shaukat Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaukat Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Shaukat Shah, MD
Dr. Shaukat Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
St.josephs Medical Associates Inc.1805 N California St Ste 201, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 939-3840
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah has been the best doctor I have been to. He is clearly very knowledgeable in his field and always makes me feel heard. By far a great doctor who listens to my concerns and offers adequate treatment options.
About Dr. Shaukat Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1740292028
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.