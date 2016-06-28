Overview of Dr. Shaun Christenson, MD

Dr. Shaun Christenson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Christenson works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.