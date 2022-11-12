Overview of Dr. Shaun Conlon, MD

Dr. Shaun Conlon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Conlon works at Atlanta Nephrology Associates, PC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.