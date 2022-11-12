Dr. Shaun Conlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Conlon, MD
Overview of Dr. Shaun Conlon, MD
Dr. Shaun Conlon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Conlon works at
Dr. Conlon's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Nephrology Associates, PC5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 260, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 250-0058
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conlon?
I'm an 84yo retired Physician Assistant. Dr Conlon has an excellent mix of clinical competence and a caring and empathetic bedside manner. I'm routinely seen by several other physicians, and Dr Conlon is one of the best!
About Dr. Shaun Conlon, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1760667034
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conlon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conlon works at
Dr. Conlon has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Conlon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.