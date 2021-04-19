Overview

Dr. Shaun Dekutoski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dekutoski works at Southwest Behavioral & Health Services in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Peoria, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.