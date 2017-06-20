Overview

Dr. Shaun Farraher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Farraher works at Lowell Community Health Center in Lowell, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.