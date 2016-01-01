Overview

Dr. Shaun Franklin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Franklin works at Phoebe Family Care in Albany, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.