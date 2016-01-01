Dr. Shaun Grady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Grady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaun Grady, MD
Dr. Shaun Grady, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Dr. Grady works at
Dr. Grady's Office Locations
-
1
Shaun Grady MD207 S Santa Anita St Ste 335, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 576-1214
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shaun Grady, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1477567345
Education & Certifications
- Women's Hosp
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grady accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grady works at
Dr. Grady speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.