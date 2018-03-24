Dr. Shaun Hafner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Hafner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Med Ctr-Yale U|Yale New Haven Med Ctr-Yale U|Yale University|Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp|Yale University|Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp
Dr. Hafner's Office Locations
Reston Podiatry Associates LTD11737 Bowman Green Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4722
Manassas Foot and Ankle Center8577 Sudley Rd Ste A, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (571) 470-7599Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Reston Podiatry Associates, LTD211 Gibson St NW Ste 101, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4723Monday8:00am - 11:00amTuesdayClosedWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Yay Dr. Hafner! Dr. Hafner has been my doctor for four years. He repaired two Jones fractures for me and "walked" me through the process of healing a third break. He is always willing to listen to my concerns and is always professional. He is truly a gifted surgeon and compassionate healthcare provider. I HIGHLY recommend him and the staff at Reston Foot and Ankle Center.
About Dr. Shaun Hafner, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
