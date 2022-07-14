See All Urologists in Waterford, CT
Dr. Shaun Hager, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Shaun Hager, DO

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Waterford, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shaun Hager, DO

Dr. Shaun Hager, DO is an Urology Specialist in Waterford, CT. 

Dr. Hager works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Waterford, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hager's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    5 Dayton Rd Ste 202, Waterford, CT 06385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 443-0622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Backus Hospital
  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Windham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Bladder Surgery
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Bladder Surgery
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hager?

Jul 14, 2022
Dr. Hager's office was quick to see me for my issue. I barely waited in the waiting room, and didn't have to wait forever to see the doctor after I was roomed. Dr. Hager was personable and attentive to my concerns, and made sure I understood what my next steps would be. He took his time, and didn't dismiss me like most doctors that rush you out. I would recommend Dr. Hager to anyone who wants an all around great doctor!
New Patient — Jul 14, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Shaun Hager, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shaun Hager, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hager to family and friends

Dr. Hager's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hager

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shaun Hager, DO.

About Dr. Shaun Hager, DO

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740638352
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shaun Hager, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hager works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Waterford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Hager’s profile.

Dr. Hager has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hager.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Shaun Hager, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.