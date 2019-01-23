Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD
Overview of Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD
Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrics Neurology MP 300300 Medical Plz Ste 3300, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 953-9902
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
Our 5yr old son has LGS. We have seen over 6 neurologist and DR. Husain totally gets it! He is the only one that said he is over medicated.
About Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1902067796
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hussain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.