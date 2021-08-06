Dr. Shaun Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Jackson, MD
Overview of Dr. Shaun Jackson, MD
Dr. Shaun Jackson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
Consultants in Pain Management423 Treeline Park Ste 325, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 805-9800
Tricity Pain Associates PA861 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 546-1460
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is awesome and caring he looks at all aspects of pain to help reduce it.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.