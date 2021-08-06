Overview of Dr. Shaun Jackson, MD

Dr. Shaun Jackson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Jackson works at Consultants in Pain Management in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.