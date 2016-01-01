Overview

Dr. Shaun Kelehan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marshall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Kelehan works at Access Family Health in Marshall, TX with other offices in Longview, TX and Pflugerville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.