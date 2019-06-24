Dr. Shaun Kondamuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondamuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Kondamuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaun Kondamuri, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Berhampur Medical College and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Kondamuri works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists1500 S Lake Park Ave, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 836-7246
-
2
Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists1100 S Calumet Rd Ste 1, Chesterton, IN 46304 Directions (219) 836-7246
-
3
Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists LLC8840 Calumet Ave Ste 103, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 392-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kondamuri?
From my very first visit with Dr Kondamuri I felt at ease. He listened to my current situation, my symptoms, reviewed my tests results that had been done, and recommended the best treatment options. I have spent my whole adult life with chronic pain in my neck. I never felt rushed and he gave me the opportunity to ask questions to make sure I had a good understanding of what the next steps would be. I feel confident that I had found the right specialist. Dr Kondamuri is an amazing physician, he has helped me eliminate my pain in my neck. I am back to my daily activities and able to turn my neck completely without being in pain. The nurse practitioners are awesome, as well the staff are equally amazing.
About Dr. Shaun Kondamuri, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1497754287
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Berhampur Medical College
- University of Chicago
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kondamuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondamuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kondamuri works at
Dr. Kondamuri has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Muscle Spasm and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kondamuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondamuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondamuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondamuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondamuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.