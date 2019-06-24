Overview

Dr. Shaun Kondamuri, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Berhampur Medical College and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kondamuri works at Shanu Kondamuri, MD in Hobart, IN with other offices in Chesterton, IN and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Muscle Spasm and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.