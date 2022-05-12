Overview of Dr. Shaun Kretzschmar, DO

Dr. Shaun Kretzschmar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aledo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED|University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Kretzschmar works at Medical Associates Willow Park in Aledo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.