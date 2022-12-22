Overview

Dr. Shaun McKenzie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tx Tech Univ Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. McKenzie works at Texas Oncology - South Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.