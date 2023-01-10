Dr. McMurtry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaun McMurtry, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaun McMurtry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Locations
Texas Health Family & Sports Care6210 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 548-5377
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McMurtry is awesome!
About Dr. Shaun McMurtry, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093910697
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMurtry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMurtry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurtry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMurtry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMurtry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMurtry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.