Dr. Shaun O'Leary, MD

Neurosurgery
2.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shaun O'Leary, MD

Dr. Shaun O'Leary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. O'Leary works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Mount Prospect, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Skokie, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Leary's Office Locations

    NorthShore Neurological Institute
    1329 N Wolf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
    NorthShore Neurological Institute
    2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
    NorthShore Neurological Institute
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
    Northwest Suburban Pain Center
    880 W Central Rd Ste 3800, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bracheal Plexus Birth Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Fag Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Malformation - Congenital Heart Disease - Postaxial Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Brainstem Lesions Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Type Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Dysostosis, Anhalt Type Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shaun O'Leary, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841256377
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaun O'Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Leary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Leary has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Leary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Leary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

