Dr. Shaun O'Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun O'Leary, MD
Overview of Dr. Shaun O'Leary, MD
Dr. Shaun O'Leary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. O'Leary's Office Locations
NorthShore Neurological Institute1329 N Wolf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 570-1440
NorthShore Neurological Institute2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-1440
NorthShore Neurological Institute9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 570-1440
Northwest Suburban Pain Center880 W Central Rd Ste 3800, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Leary Is a awesome doctor. I have been trying to get doctors in ny to order me updated brain scans. But all of them refused to help me. I was determined to get updated scans. So someone referred me to Dr. O'Leary and the doctor spent 11 minutes with me listening and ordered my scans. Then afterwords he read over my results which he didn’t have to do. He is a awesome doctor. Thanks Dr. O'Leary for your help.
About Dr. Shaun O'Leary, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1841256377
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Leary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Leary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Leary has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Leary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Leary.
