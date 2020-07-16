See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Shaun Parson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (40)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shaun Parson, MD

Dr. Shaun Parson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Parson works at Shaun D Parson MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility Centers of Arizona
    8901 E Mountain View Rd Ste 118, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (480) 282-8386

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 16, 2020
    Jul 16, 2020
100/10 would recommend Dr. Parson and his team. I got a breast augmentation done and the process was so unbelievably smooth! They all made me feel so comfortable, I didn't feel pressured, and the end result was phenomenal! Can't complain one bit about my experience!
    — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Shaun Parson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669504429
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Medical School
    Internship
    • Phoenix Integrated
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaun Parson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parson works at Shaun D Parson MD in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Parson’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Parson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

