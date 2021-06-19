Overview of Dr. Shaun Peterson, MD

Dr. Shaun Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital and Whitman Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.