Dr. Shaun Roof, DO
Dr. Shaun Roof, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Roof's Office Locations
Genesis Medical Groupsoutheastern2945 MAPLE AVE, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-0158
Genesis Healthcare2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4581
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Took care of another doctors short comings today. I could not be more pleased with the bedside manners and the degree of concern for my worries with my child. I've never received a sarcastic comment only concern for my child. He did surgery today and everything went perfect. He was honest and caring
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
