Dr. Shaun Ross, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shaun Ross, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Ross works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff
    225 Physicians Park Ste 103, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Shaun Ross, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740268333
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

