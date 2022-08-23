Dr. Shaun Saint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Saint, MD
Dr. Shaun Saint, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Saint's Office Locations
Shaun F St. MD PA4489 N Citrus Ave, Crystal River, FL 34428 Directions (352) 563-9912
Seven Rivers Wound Care Center1669 SE US Highway 19, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 563-2407
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saint was a fantastic doctor and his assistants are very kind and understanding. One of the best I've ever had. Thank all of you for helping me.
About Dr. Shaun Saint, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1255536868
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saint has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saint has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Saint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.