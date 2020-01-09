Dr. Shaun McGuinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun McGuinn, MD
Overview of Dr. Shaun McGuinn, MD
Dr. Shaun McGuinn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. McGuinn works at
Dr. McGuinn's Office Locations
Saint Thomas Medical Partners - Obstetrics and Gynecology Center300 20th Ave N Ste 302, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 340-4655
Tristar Centennial Medical Center2300 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 340-4655MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samples delivered my first baby in June of 2019. While seeing her throughout my pregnancy, she put me at ease and always went in-depth when answering any pressing questions I had about my marginal insertion of the umbilical cord. In the delivery room at the hospital, she made everything feel calm and comfortable. I could not have asked for a better labor experience and am so thankful for Dr. Samples.
About Dr. Shaun McGuinn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619024403
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuinn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McGuinn has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuinn.
