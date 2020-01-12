See All Podiatric Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Shaun Simmons, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (33)
Map Pin Small Gilbert, AZ
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shaun Simmons, DPM

Dr. Shaun Simmons, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Simmons works at Simmons Foot and Ankle in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simmons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Simmons Foot and Ankle
    1355 S Higley Rd Ste 112, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 579-3830
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 12, 2020
    I consulted with over TEN podiatrists, the best of the best, about a rare condition that I have in my feet, Plantar Fibromatosis, which is different than Plantar Fasciitis, a more common condition. They all recommended surgery but told me about the severe risks, which to me outweighed the possible success. I could not agree to surgery based on the severe risk factors related to surgery on this condition!! I discover a Facebook page for those diagnosed with Plantar Fibromatosis and I found HOPE and a potentially successful treatment option! I found Dr. Shaun Simmons' name on this Facebook page. I consulted with him and arranged to have a very minimally invasive procedure done. It was a success!!! The other doctors wanted to perform surgery, but I refused because they warned me that the potential complications could literally result in the amputation of my feet! Thanks to Dr. Simmons, I will be living a normal like and keeping my feet!!
    Lois G. — Jan 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Shaun Simmons, DPM
    About Dr. Shaun Simmons, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700014552
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Shands Hospital At University of Florida
    Internship
    • Residency
    Medical Education
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaun Simmons, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simmons works at Simmons Foot and Ankle in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Simmons’s profile.

    Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

