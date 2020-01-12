Dr. Shaun Simmons, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Simmons, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Simmons Foot and Ankle1355 S Higley Rd Ste 112, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 579-3830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I consulted with over TEN podiatrists, the best of the best, about a rare condition that I have in my feet, Plantar Fibromatosis, which is different than Plantar Fasciitis, a more common condition. They all recommended surgery but told me about the severe risks, which to me outweighed the possible success. I could not agree to surgery based on the severe risk factors related to surgery on this condition!! I discover a Facebook page for those diagnosed with Plantar Fibromatosis and I found HOPE and a potentially successful treatment option! I found Dr. Shaun Simmons' name on this Facebook page. I consulted with him and arranged to have a very minimally invasive procedure done. It was a success!!! The other doctors wanted to perform surgery, but I refused because they warned me that the potential complications could literally result in the amputation of my feet! Thanks to Dr. Simmons, I will be living a normal like and keeping my feet!!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- Residency
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simmons speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
