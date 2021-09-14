Overview of Dr. Shaun Smithson, MD

Dr. Shaun Smithson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Smithson works at Miami International Cardiology Consultants in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.