Dr. Shaun Smithson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smithson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Smithson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaun Smithson, MD
Dr. Shaun Smithson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Smithson works at
Dr. Smithson's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 250-2546Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Biscayne3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 250-2544Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
3
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Mercy3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 250-2527Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smithson?
Dr Smithson is wonderful! We arrived a little early and at check in they were very efficient, nice, and COVID protocols were checked. We waited approximately 15 minutes before being called back to a room - the nurse was very nice and asked many questions and then Dr Smithson and his associate came in and answered our questions and concerns. We never felt rushed and felt that we were the most important person -- Dr Smithson is very easy to talk to and I hope that he will be my doctor for a long time! I have and will continue to refer many of my friends and family. Thank you so much for being such a caring and compassionate doctor!
About Dr. Shaun Smithson, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1073744520
Education & Certifications
- Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College/Houston Methodist Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical College/Houston Methodist Hospital
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smithson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smithson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smithson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smithson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smithson works at
Dr. Smithson has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smithson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smithson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smithson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smithson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smithson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smithson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.