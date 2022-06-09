Dr. Shaun Steigman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steigman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Steigman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaun Steigman, MD
Dr. Shaun Steigman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Steigman works at
Dr. Steigman's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Upper East Side520 East 70th Street L-718, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Oscar Health
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steigman?
Doctor did surgery to my son very good and we are very appreciated . Thank you so much doctor !God blessed you!
About Dr. Shaun Steigman, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1972528602
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steigman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steigman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steigman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steigman works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Steigman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steigman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steigman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steigman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.