Overview of Dr. Shaun Stickley, MD

Dr. Shaun Stickley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Stickley works at UT Regional One Physicians in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.