Dr. Shaun Traub, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Eastside Medical Center1700 Medical Way, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-0200
Resurgens Orthopaedics1600 Medical Way Ste 150, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 962-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 3211 Iris Dr Ste B, Covington, GA 30016 Directions (770) 787-4042
Resurgens PC487 Winn Way Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (770) 491-3003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
First visit Dr. Traub very compassionate and helpful. Would recommend this MD. Rest of the staff also great. On a scale of 1 to 10 I give a solid 10.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Colorado-Denver
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Dr. Traub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traub accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traub has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Traub speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Traub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traub.
